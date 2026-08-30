Ather Energy has expanded its electric two-wheeler portfolio with the debut of its highly anticipated scooter, the Konarc. Built on the brand's next-generation EL platform, the Ather Konarc marks a significant leap forward in smart, urban electric mobility. It enters the market with a competitive starting price of ₹99,999, boasting a maximum range of up to 200 km on a single charge.

The Konarc is available in two distinct variants: the S and the C. The S variant offers multiple battery options delivering ranges of 100 km, 125 km, 161 km, and 200 km, ensuring a fit for every type of commuter. Meanwhile, the C variant comes with battery configurations offering ranges of 121 km and 161 km.

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A seamless ride with the Magic Key

The standout highlight of the Ather Konarc is its array of highly advanced smart features, headlined by the keyless start experience. Powered by the proprietary 'Magic Key', the scooter offers seamless auto-on and auto-lock capabilities. Riders simply need to keep the Magic Key in their pocket, mount the seat, and retract the side stand to initiate the ride. Upon parking, there is no need to press any buttons; once the side stand is deployed and the rider steps away, the scooter automatically locks within seconds. For added security, the system ensures that the vehicle will not start unless the owner with the Magic Key is in close proximity.

Lost your key? No problem

In case the Magic Key is misplaced, the scooter's smart display intelligently shows the exact point where it lost contact with the key. Even if the key is entirely lost, riders can easily unlock the scooter using a secure offline passcode, which functions perfectly without any active cellular network. Accessing the under-seat storage has also been made effortless. While the Magic Key features a dedicated button to open the seat, Ather has also introduced a touch sensor below the rear grab rail. If your hands are full with shopping bags, a simple nudge with your knee against the sensor instantly pops the boot open.

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Designed for effortless urban handling

Manoeuvring the Ather Konarc in tight spaces is made incredibly easy with the 'Air Walk' assist feature, allowing the rider to easily park and move the vehicle by simply guiding the handlebar. The scooter boasts a robust metal body, riding on a large 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel, supported by a 100 mm suspension setup. It also features a class-leading wheelbase of 1352 mm, the longest on any Ather model to date, ensuring superior high-speed stability.

Safety is managed by a highly responsive braking setup featuring a front disc brake alongside combi-braking. It also comes equipped with an Advanced Electronic Braking System (AeBS), which actively reduces stopping distances while enhancing overall regenerative braking efficiency.

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Pricing and delivery details

While the introductory price for the entry-level model begins at ₹99,999, the higher-capacity variants are premiumly positioned. The Ather Konarc S 125 is priced at ₹1,21,999, whereas the longer-range Konarc S 161 is available at ₹1,44,999. Deliveries for the Konarc S 125 and S 161 variants are scheduled to commence next month.