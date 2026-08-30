Thrissur: Ayyanthole Desam has emerged as the overall champion of Thrissur Pulikali, one of the major highlights of Onam celebrations in Kerala's cultural capital.

Ayyanthole secured the overall title with strong performances across several categories, finishing first in key events including Pulikali Troupe, Pulikkottu, Pulivara and Pulivesham.

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In the Pulikali Troupe category, Ayyanthole Desam won the first prize, followed by Olarikkara Desam in second and Yuvajana Sangham Pulikali Samithi, Viyyur, in third.

Kanattukara Desam won the Contemporary Tableau Decoration (Samakalikam) category. Sitaram Mill Desam and Olarikkara Desam secured the second and third positions respectively.

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The Mythological Tableau (Puranam) category was won by Sitaram Mill Desam, while Kuttankulangara Pulikali Sangham finished second and Chakkamukku Desam third.

Ayyanthole Desam also topped the Pulikkottu category, with Sitaram Mill Desam finishing second and Sankarakulangara Desam third.

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In the Pulivara category, Ayyanthole Desam secured the first position, followed by Olarikkara Desam in second and Sitaram Mill Desam in third.

Kuttankulangara won the Pulivandi category, with Chakkamukku Desam finishing second and Sitaram Mill Desam third.

Ayyanthole Desam continued its winning run in the Pulivesham category, securing first place. Yuvajana Sangham Pulikali Samithi, Viyyur, finished second and Sitaram Mill Desam third.

In the Chamayam category, Yuvajana Sangham Pulikali Samithi, Viyyur, won the first prize, followed by Olarikkara Desam and Chakkamukku Desam in second and third places, respectively.

With multiple victories across the major categories, Ayyanthole Desam clinched the overall championship in this year's Thrissur Pulikali.