The intensive search for a rogue tiger that has killed two people in O' Valley panchayat in Gudalur Taluk, near Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu boundary, has been severely hampered by adverse weather conditions. Heavy, persistent rainfall has grounded surveillance drones, while thick fog settling over the tea estates has reduced visibility, stalling ground search operations.

Local authorities have stepped up efforts by deploying 11 massive cage traps across the tea plantations of Lauriston and nearby Baram. Additionally, the forest department is installing a fresh network of camera traps to monitor the predator's movements after previous cameras failed to provide definitive tracks.

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New sightings spark panic

Tension remains high in the region after residents reported spotting the tiger near Dharmagiri, just below the Baram estate. Following the alert, forest department personnel rushed to the area to intensify search operations. To ensure public safety, forest officials have been patrolling the vulnerable zones, using vehicle-mounted loudspeakers to warn residents against venturing out alone, particularly after dark.

Assembly demands urgent action

The rising threat of the man-eating tiger has also triggered political ripples, leading to an urgent debate in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Following a formal plea by Gudalur MLA Dravidamani, five legislators raised the issue in the House, highlighting the profound fear gripping the local farming and estate communities. In response, the Forest Minister assured the Assembly that all necessary resources are being mobilised to capture the animal swiftly and restore peace to the region.