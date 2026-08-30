More than 50 people were injured after two private buses collided at Kottarakkara here on Sunday.

The injured, who were passengers on the two buses, were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kollam and nearby private hospitals, Puthoor police said. Some of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.

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The accident occurred around 11.50 am at Chunkathara Junction on the Kottarakkara-Bharanikavu road. Both buses were operating services on the Kottarakkara-Bharanikavu route, police said.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police personnel have reached the spot and are coordinating rescue efforts. Police said the cause would be determined after a preliminary examination of the scene. An investigation is underway.