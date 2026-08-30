Anjana, a native of Peechi in Thrissur, was killed in California, the Peechi police have confirmed. According to police, the incident occurred on August 28.

Peechi police told Onmanorama that they received information from the District Collectorate that a woman, Anjana, under their station limits had been murdered in the US and that police there were investigating the incident.

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Anjana's relative Vinod told Onmanorama that her friends called the family on the afternoon of August 29 and informed them about the incident.

"Her friends said she was hit and killed by her friend Anila, who lives in the same building. Another woman was also reportedly murdered by Anila, who is also a Malayali and lives in the same compound. However, we have not received much information about it. We are trying to get more details and coordinate with officials," Vinod said.

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Anjana was a school teacher and lived with her husband Vijeesh, a software engineer, and their six-year-old daughter Vamika, Vinod said.

Meanwhile, the Milpitas Police Department in California, in a statement posted on X, said its officers responded to 440 Dixon Landing Road at 12.01 pm on Friday after receiving reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Apartments.

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Witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV leave the area immediately after the incident. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had sustained significant injuries in the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Officers searched the surrounding area and found a blue SUV matching the description in a nearby parking lot. The vehicle had significant damage consistent with being involved in a collision, the statement added.

The driver, a 32-year-old Milpitas resident, was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The Milpitas Police Department said the investigation remains active and ongoing. The circumstances leading up to the collision are still being determined, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

(The US police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased or the identity of the person arrested. The information regarding Anjana's death is based on confirmation from Peechi police through the District Collectorate and statements from her relative.)