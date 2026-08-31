Thodupuzha: Three private bus drivers were booked for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during a special enforcement drive conducted by the police in Thodupuzha on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Saji Augustine, Ajith Kumar and Prince Baby.

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The enforcement drive was carried out under the supervision of the Thodupuzha DySP as part of intensified checks aimed at preventing road accidents and ensuring the safety of passengers. The inspection began around 9 am on Monday, with police personnel conducting checks on private bus drivers.

Three drivers were found to have allegedly driven the buses after consuming alcohol and were subsequently booked, police said.

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The police have announced that such inspections will be intensified in the coming days to curb drunk driving and other traffic violations and to improve road safety, particularly for passengers travelling on private buses.