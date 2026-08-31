A 53-year-old man's life was saved in Kozhikode following a swift and timely intervention by the Kerala Police. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at a residence in Thondayad, where the Medical College police team managed to rescue him just in time.

Midnight distress call

Around 3:00 am on Sunday, a night patrol team comprising Sub-Inspector SI Saji Maniyedath, Senior Civil Police Officer Sajeesh, and Home Guard Dhaneesh was on duty when they received an alert from the 112 control room. The emergency message indicated that a man was attempting suicide inside a house in the Thondayad area.

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Swift action and rescue

Responding instantly, the police team rushed to the location. Upon arrival, they found the house locked from the inside. Despite repeatedly ringing the doorbell, there was no response. Sensing danger, the officers inspected the exterior of the house and looked through a window, only to witness the man preparing to hang himself from a ceiling fan.

The officers immediately began banging heavily on the front door and shouting. The loud noise woke up an elderly woman sleeping inside the house, who opened the front door in panic. The police team lunged inside without losing a second and managed to lower the man before the noose could tighten around his neck.

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A life saved

After administering first aid, the police spoke with the man to understand his distress. He revealed that he took the extreme step due to mental anguish after his wife and daughter had left him following a domestic dispute. The police officers subsequently contacted his relatives, arranged for counselling, and ensured his safety before returning to duty.

(NB: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, please seek professional support. Help is available. Kerala State Mental Health Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056.)