Thiruvananthapuram: A man from Kottayam died after the car he was travelling in caught fire at Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram early Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Titus Kurian, a resident of Ettumanoor.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am at Venganoor. Police said smoke was noticed coming from the car while Titus was driving. The vehicle soon caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

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Hearing the car's siren, residents and passersby rushed to the spot. Some people stopped their motorcycles and attempted to break open the rear door to rescue the driver. However, they couldn't reach him because of the intense flames.

By the time the police and fire and rescue personnel arrived, the car had been completely charred. The body inside was burnt beyond recognition.

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Police identified the vehicle from its registration details and contacted Titus' relatives. They confirmed that he had left his home in Kottayam during the night, and the deceased was identified as Titus. They are on their way to Thiruvananthapuram.

Police are investigating whether the incident involved any suspicious circumstances or whether the fire was caused by a technical fault in the vehicle. Forensic experts and Motor Vehicle Department officials examined the car and the scene.

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According to the Venganoor police, the exact cause of the fire and death will be established after the forensic examination and post-mortem. The body has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after preliminary inquest.

An FIR has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which outlines the police procedure for inquiring and reporting on unnatural or suspicious deaths, such as suicides, homicides, or fatal accidents.