The rugged terrain of Kerala's High Range reverberated with excitement this festive season as Eldhose Biju Mekkattil continued his sensational winning streak in the traditional timber-carrying competitions. Having already outperformed his rivals in Pathinaaramkandam, Topramkudy, and Murickassery, Eldhose repeated his stellar performance in Cheruthoni, firmly cementing his reputation as the undisputed 'Bahubali' of the High Range.

Competing in a gruelling field of 10 formidable strongmen, Eldhose, a native of Mulakuvalli in Thadiyampadu, wowed the crowds by hoisting and carrying a massive wooden log weighing a staggering 201 kg. This extraordinary feat earned him the coveted first prize of ₹10,001 and widespread acclaim.

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A family of extraordinary strength

The event also turned out to be a proud moment for the Mekkattil family. While Eldhose grabbed the top spot, his father, Mekkattil Biju, delivered an impressive performance to secure third place, showcasing the family's incredible power. The second prize went to Shijo Kochukarimban, a remarkable competitor who proved that physical size isn't everything by securing the runner-up spot despite weighing just 55 kg.

How the High Range Hulk was made

Known affectionately as 'Hulk' among his friends, Eldhose's raw power is the result of years of hard physical labour. He honed his formidable strength by assisting his father, Biju Mathew, a professional loader, in carrying heavy timber logs. This real-world training gave him the perfect edge to dominate the athletic arena.

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The highly anticipated event, held in the heart of Cheruthoni town as part of the district-level Onam celebrations, was formally inaugurated by Vazhathope Panchayat President Ancy Thomas, drawing huge crowds of spectators from across the region.