Unlike many outsiders who put aside their Malayalam lessons after painstakingly learning basic phrases such as greetings and thank-yous, Sydney Noemi Stein has embraced the language wholeheartedly. She now studies Malayalam at Delhi University, reads its literature and counts Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s 'Premalekhanam' among her favourite stories.

There is another novel she loves too, though its title briefly escapes her. After a moment’s struggle, the German student describes it as “the one related to an elephant,” a clue that leads to 'Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu'. Now pursuing an MA at Delhi University along with a diploma course in Malayalam, Sydney shares how she came to feel Malayali at heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

What brought you to India?

I came to Delhi University as part of a student exchange programme and am now in the third semester of my master’s in Political Science and Global Art History of Southeast Asia. Twice a week, I also attend Malayalam classes.

I studied anthropology at Heidelberg University in Germany, where I was introduced to India and its diverse cultures as part of my course. That sparked my interest in the country.

What drew you to Kerala?

My elder sister Elise visited Kerala 15 years ago and encouraged me to visit the state at least once. Later, I watched 'Moothon', starring Nivin Pauly, at a film festival in Berlin. The Kuthu Ratheeb and other art forms featured in the film deepened my curiosity about Kerala’s cultural traditions. I finally visited Kerala in April 2023. I was keen to see Kuthu Ratheeb but couldn’t. In Wayanad, however, I had a long conversation with an artist associated with the tradition, which gave me a better understanding of it.

I was also really fascinated by the Theyyam tradition of north Kerala, especially the Muchilottu Bhagavathi Theyyam. I see it as a striking expression of feminine power. I also watched Kalaripayattu and Kathakali and stayed in Fort Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have travelled to China, Jordan and Argentina too, but there is simply no other place on the map quite like Kerala.

How did Malayalam become part of your life?

I was delighted to discover that Delhi University offers a course in Malayalam. Dr P Sivaprasad, head of the Malayalam department, teaches me. I started by learning to write the Malayalam alphabet and have now progressed to studying post-truth literature in Malayalam. I also studied Malayalam at the Gundert Chair for Malayalam Language Studies at the University of Tübingen in Germany. As part of an internship, I worked at the Kochi Biennale and attended the literature festival in Kozhikode.

What do you enjoy reading in Malayalam?

I enjoy the works of K R Meera and Sheela Tomy. I have read 'Aarachar' and 'Valli', and I am also a big admirer of Arundhati Roy. I watch Malayalam films too, and 'Kumbalangi Nights' is one of my favourites.

How many languages do you speak?

I know eight languages, including German and Malayalam. The others are English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Indonesian and Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

When are you coming back to Kerala?

In October. This time, I also want to visit Thunchan Parambu.

And finally, the inevitable question!

Before the question about her favourite food was even completed, the answer came pat: “Porotta and beef”.

I once had a boyfriend from Kannur, and the Thalassery biryani he made was the most delicious food I have ever eaten. I also loved the Onam sadya I had at the Uttar Guruvayurappan Temple in Mayur Vihar during last year’s Thiruvonam.