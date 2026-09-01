Kozhikode: Two people were injured after a recovery van lost control and crashed into the fence of a shop at Ovungara in Kozhikode early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 1.45 am. According to officials at the Kunnamangalam Fire and Rescue Station, they received a distress call from a resident in the area shortly after the accident.

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The injured have been identified as Faaris, 27, of Vengalam, and Haris, 29, from Atholi. They were travelling back after completing a regular service in Wayanad when the van reportedly went out of control and rammed into the fence of a nearby shop.

Haris managed to get out of the vehicle and sought help from a passerby, who alerted the Kunnamangalam Fire and Rescue Station.

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Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and found Faaris trapped inside the van, with his knee stuck in the vehicle. The rescue team used a hydraulic machine to free him. After around 20 minutes, he was successfully extricated from the vehicle.

Both men were subsequently taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

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A Fire and Rescue official said there was no reported damage to the vehicle before the accident. The stretch where the crash occurred has several ups and downs, which may have contributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle.