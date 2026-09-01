Malappuram: A 37-year-old man undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital died on Monday.

The deceased was Muhammad Shafeeq, 37, a native of Pilathara in Malappuram. He had been admitted to the hospital last week after developing severe symptoms.

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Health officials suspect that he may have contracted the amoeba after bathing in Bharanikulam in Athavanad panchayat. Authorities subsequently banned bathing in the pond as a precautionary measure.

Shafeeq was initially admitted to a private hospital in Kottakkal following the onset of severe symptoms. His condition later deteriorated, and he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Monday night.

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Shafeeq was a member of the CPM's Pilathara branch committee. He is survived by his wife, Ummu Salma, and children Hiba Shaikh, Fathima Zahra and Aisha Nehrin. The burial function was held at the Vettichira Juma Masjid on Tuesday.