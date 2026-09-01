Adimali in Kerala's Idukki district is witnessing a remarkable conservation success story as Varayattumudi, located in the Adimali panchayat, fast becomes a preferred sanctuary for the endangered Nilgiri tahr. While the population of these mountain goats was estimated to be under 100 until last year, recent figures from the Forest Department reveal that the count has now crossed 150. This surge cements Varayattumudi's position as the most significant habitat for the Nilgiri tahr in the region, second only to the famed Rajamala in Eravikulam National Park.

The habitat of these high-altitude dwellers falls under the jurisdiction of the Adimali Forest Range. Interestingly, their territory has expanded significantly, stretching from Varayattumudi to Kuthirakuthimala—located opposite Thottiyar in the Neryamangalam range—and further towards the Panamkutty hills opposite Pambla.

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In a bid to ensure the long-term protection of these rare animals, the Forest Department is preparing to launch a unique eco-tourism project in active collaboration with the indigenous Chinnappara tribal community. As part of this initiative, the Chinnappara Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS) has been formed and registered, confirmed Range Officer PC Rajan. The project aims to balance conservation with sustainable livelihood opportunities for local clans.

Plans are also underway to roll out farm tourism initiatives tied to the local landscape. Adventure enthusiasts will soon have access to a scenic trekking route running from Chinnappara to Nedumpara via Mynappara. Additionally, efforts are being led by Panamkutty Forest Deputy Range Officer Manoj Mathew to develop and beautify the Ambalappara Viewpoint, which is the prime attraction near the Chinnappara tribal settlement.

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The community-driven conservation and tourism model is being implemented with the active support of Kovilmala King Raman Raja Mannan, community leader (Oorumoopan) Raju Mani, and panchayat members N Manish and Mini Suresh. To streamline the project's operations, the newly formed Chinnappara Vana Samrakshana Samiti has appointed RK Chandran from the tribal settlement as its president, while Lya Joseph from the Forest Department will serve as its secretary.