Kottayam: A prominent industrialist, orator and writer, Chackalayil Abraham Itticheria was a towering presence in the growth of the Kottayam Public Library for nearly five decades. His death has left the library community and the people of Kottayam in deep sorrow, coming just a month before the institution was due to commemorate his 50th year of leadership.

Itticheria, 87, passed away on Monday while serving as president of the Kottayam Public Library and chairman of its Children's Library. His funeral service will be held at his family home on Thursday at 9.30 am, followed by burial at 11.30 am at Jerusalem Mar Thoma Church, Kottayam.

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Born on November 30, 1938, to C I Abraham and Marykutty of the Chakkalayil family, Itticheria studied History at CMS College, Kottayam. He pursued postgraduate studies at Madras Christian College and later earned a Master's degree in Political Science from Delhi University. He returned to Kottayam at his father's request and took charge of C I Abraham and Company.

His association with the Kottayam Public Library began in 1977, when he was elected secretary. He became its president in 1982 and remained at the helm for decades. Under his leadership, the library underwent major development, including the construction of new buildings and the establishment of KPS Menon Hall. He also played a key role in commissioning Akshara Shilpam, the iconic sculpture by renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman that has become a landmark in Kottayam.

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His public life extended well beyond the library. A prominent member of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, he served as a council member and church trustee and represented the church in delegations to the Vatican. He also held leadership positions in several social, cultural and educational institutions, including the Kottayam YMCA, Kottayam Arts Society, Rama Varma Union Club, TMA Counselling Institute, Nilackal Ecumenical Trust and Kottayam Ecumenical Association.

Itticheria was equally active in sports administration. He served as treasurer of the District Sports Council and the Indo-Japan Federation Cup volleyball tournament and convened the KC Mammen Mappillai Trophy football tournament. He was also associated with the Thazhathangadi and Kodimatha boat races. His enthusiasm for word games led him to help establish the Kottayam Scrabble Club and popularise the game in the district.

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A man with a deep interest in literature, Itticheria authored the memoir 'Ormakalude Sindooracheppukal Thurannappol'. He remained active in public life until his final days. His last public appearance was on August 1, when he presided over the 144th anniversary celebrations of the Kottayam Public Library.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Lally of the Kovoor family in Thiruvalla, and children Anita Thomas of New Jersey, USA; Binita Varghese of Bengaluru; C I Abraham of Kottayam; and Anne Abraham of Bengaluru.