Travel on the Kasaragod-Kanhangad State Highway is set to be disrupted as a critical stretch of the road will be partially closed from September 3 to October 10. The temporary closure is to facilitate vital concreting works near the Chandragiri and Bekal bridges.

The timing of the roadwork is strategic. With the Bekal railway overbridge already shut for maintenance and heavy vehicles diverted via the National Highway due to repairs at the Pallikkara bridge, authorities hope to complete these new concrete works simultaneously. This combined schedule aims to minimise prolonged inconvenience for commuters along this busy corridor.

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The concreting projects are part of a larger ₹40 crore modernisation drive for the Kasaragod-Kanhangad State Highway, which has already seen tarring and drainage works commence at several points. The current phase targets a 350-metre stretch from Chandragiri Junction to the Pulikkunnu Aivar Bhagavathi Temple Junction, and a 300-metre section from the Bekal bridge to Bekal Junction.

The Pulikkunnu section, notorious for severe waterlogging and recurring damage during the monsoon, will see a significant design change. Authorities plan to raise the height of the road surface before pouring the concrete. Just two years ago, lakhs of rupees were spent paving this stretch with interlocking tiles, which quickly deteriorated and led to several accidents. Concreting is expected to provide a more durable solution. Similarly, the road between Bekal bridge and Bekal Junction, another spot highly prone to yearly damage, will also be concreted to withstand heavy weather.

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To manage the flow of traffic, authorities have announced that single-lane traffic will be permitted on the active construction stretches. Light vehicles will still be able to navigate the route, while larger commercial vehicles are advised to continue using alternative routes to avoid bottleneck delays.