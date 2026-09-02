A feasibility study commissioned by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has recommended against rerouting the Kochi Metro through the Angamaly railway station. The technical study, conducted by Systra MVA Consulting Private Limited, concluded that retaining the proposed alignment via Cochin International Airport is the most viable option for the project's third phase.

The study was initiated after MLA Roji M John and MP Benny Behanan urged KMRL to explore the feasibility of altering the route to connect the Angamaly railway station. However, the final report suggests that keeping the airport-centred alignment is crucial for securing central government approvals, ensuring financial viability, and maintaining technical feasibility.

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The consultant pointed out that the proposed metro route via the airport already offers integration with the under-construction railway station at Nedumbassery. Extending or diverting the alignment to include the Angamaly railway station would result in a duplication of transport connectivity in the region, adding unnecessary costs without significant benefits.

The report also raised concerns over passenger numbers, indicating that the stretch between Cochin International Airport and the Angamaly railway station is unlikely to generate sufficient ridership to justify the detour. Based on these findings, experts advise proceeding with the original plan to ensure the long-term viability of the Kochi Metro network.