In an era where routes and transport services frequently change, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ordinary bus running between Pala and Kanjiramattom has achieved a historic milestone by completing 50 years of continuous service. The local community, which fought hard to bring this bus to their village decades ago, came together to host a grand golden jubilee celebration for the vehicle and its crew.

MP K Francis George inaugurating the civic reception organised at Kappilikkunnu Junction for the Pala-Kanjiramattom KSRTC bus on completing 50 years of service.

The service originally commenced on September 1, 1976. Over the past five decades, the bus has remained a lifeline for the region, with its only operational halt occurring during the Covid pandemic lockdown. The launch of the bus was the result of a hard-fought public campaign. Local leaders, including late Kerala Congress leader KM Mani MLA and JA Chacko MLA, along with local residents, had personally met the then Transport Minister MN Govindan Nair to petition for the route. Despite the minister sanctioning the route, transport officials initially submitted a negative report, citing that operating a heavy passenger bus on the region's untarred and rugged roads would be highly unviable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeterred by the administrative hurdles, the MLAs and local pioneers repeatedly visited government offices to secure the final clearance. Key local figures who spearheaded the movement included Kozhuvanal panchayat president A Velayudhan Nair, Father Mathew Mampuzhakunnel, PC Abraham Parinthirikkal, MV Antony Mattathil, Thomas Erakonnil, and KT Joseph Kalarupara. Their persistence paid off, and the bus service finally became a reality. Over the years, the route was extended from Pala to Thodanal, then to Kanjiramattom, and it now runs all the way to Chengalam.

To mark the golden jubilee, a public committee was formed under the leadership of District Panchayat member Josemon Mundackal. The KSRTC ordinary bus was completely decked up with fresh flowers and garlands, resembling a bridal chariot. When the bus arrived at Kappilikkunnu Junction in Thodanal, hundreds of cheering locals gathered to accord it a warm civic reception. To share the joy, the bus crew distributed sweets to passengers and onlookers, while the public presented commemorative mementos to the driver and conductor. Currently operating eight daily trips between 6 am and 9 pm, this historic route remains one of the highest revenue-generating ordinary services for the Pala KSRTC depot.