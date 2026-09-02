Malappuram: A domestic dispute turned fatal in Vandoor in the district on Wednesday afternoon when a 38-year-old woman was stabbed by her husband following an argument over lunch.

Faseela, a native of Kappil, suffered critical chest injuries after being attacked with a knife around 3 pm. Residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she passed away while receiving medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested her husband, 48-year-old Kunnummal Rasheed, in connection with the incident. According to preliminary findings from the Vandoor police, Rasheed returned home from work intoxicated and initiated a confrontation with Faseela because the midday meal lacked a curry.

Police reached the crime scene following alerts from locals and placed the husband in custody. Neighbours said that the household frequently experienced turmoil due to Rasheed's regular alcohol consumption and abusive behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim's remains are currently housed at the mortuary of a local hospital. Authorities confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, following which the body will be released to family members for final rites.