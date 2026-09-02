The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has observed that adding sugar to Amrutham Nutrimix, which is distributed through Anganwadis, could adversely affect the health of children.

The Commission has directed the Women and Child Development Department to eliminate sugar from the production of Amrutham Nutrimix supplied under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). It also suggested examining the possibility of using a small quantity of jaggery as an alternative.

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The Commission directed the Director of the Women and Child Development Department to constitute a high-level committee to scientifically determine the nutritional composition of Amrutham Nutrimix.

It also called for clear guidelines on the quantity of Nutrimix to be distributed to children under the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme based on their age. The department has been instructed to issue directions to subordinate officials to ensure that the quantity distributed is in accordance with the age of the child and Union government guidelines.

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The Commission further ordered that nutritional information and the recommended dosage for children should be clearly printed on the product packaging and properly recorded.

It also directed the department to conduct awareness programmes for Anganwadi workers and beneficiaries. The campaigns should cover the appropriate use of nutritional supplements such as Amrutham Nutrimix, methods of preparation and the importance of following healthy dietary and lifestyle practices. The awareness activities should be carried out directly as well as through nutrition trackers and WhatsApp groups.

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The orders were issued by Child Rights Commission member P Shajesh Bhaskaran following a petition filed by K Sahla, a resident of Pattithara in Palakkad.

The petitioner alleged that Amrutham Nutrimix contains 20 per cent sugar and argued that this is contrary to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. He also raised concerns that children between six months and three years could be exposed to the risk of lifestyle-related health problems at an early age.

The Commission observed that excessive sugar intake could contribute to long-term health problems and said that its inclusion in a nutritional supplement intended for young children would be contrary to their best interests and nutritional rights.