Idukki: An injured and ailing wild elephant was found at Anakulam in Mankulam, near Adimali, on Thursday. The elephant remained near a spot where wild elephants regularly come to drink water for nearly an hour.

Forest officials suspect that the elephant sustained severe injuries to its hindquarters in a clash with other elephants inside the forest. Local residents said the injured elephant had returned to Anakulam the previous day and that the wound had worsened and turned septic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents alleged that the wound deteriorated because the elephant did not receive timely and proper medical treatment. The animal's presence in the area has raised concerns among local residents and tourists.

A report about the injured elephant had been submitted to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) about a month ago. As no action was reportedly taken, residents have now submitted another complaint to the Vigilance Department, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and the District Collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The continued presence of the injured elephant has also caused concern among tourists visiting Anakulam, with residents saying the situation has created an atmosphere of fear.

Local residents have urged the authorities to provide immediate medical treatment to the elephant and drive it back into the forest at the earliest.