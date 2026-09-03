Kumbla police have launched a manhunt for three individuals who allegedly tried to strangle a 35-year-old man with a mobile charger cable in Kasaragod. The victim, Ali Mukthadh, a resident of Mallangai Ayadi Mansil, was assaulted after he questioned the suspects for loitering in an empty plot near his house under suspicious circumstances.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 31 near a cemetery in Gurma. Mukthadh noticed a group standing in the vacant plot and asked them about their business there. This query provoked the group, who attacked him.

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The angered gang forcibly barged into Mukthadh's car, which was parked nearby. Inside the vehicle, they grabbed his mobile phone charging cable and attempted to strangle him. Though Mukthadh desperately tried to break free, the assailants dragged him out and beat him mercilessly with wooden sticks, causing severe injuries to his limbs and body.

The victim was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent treatment for his injuries. Following his complaint, the Kumbla police registered a case against Shamseer and Hayas, both residents of Mangalpady, along with another unidentified accomplice. A search is underway to apprehend the suspects who are currently on the run.