A foul-smelling dumping ground in Wayanad, where passers-by once had to cover their noses, has been dramatically transformed into a breathtaking expanse of gold and orange blooms. The waste collection facility at Kallur 67 in Noolpuzha Panchayat has turned into a sprawling marigold farm, rivalling the famous fields of Gundlupet. This vibrant transformation is the handiwork of the local Haritha Karma Sena, who have turned a waste management yard into a flourishing ecosystem and a popular tourist attraction.

Livelihood beyond waste management

The 38-member all-women team is rewriting the rules of rural empowerment. Traditionally, waste collection only provided them with about 10 days of work a month. To secure a steady 30-day monthly income, the group is branching out into diverse self-employment ventures. The beautiful marigolds, which sold exceptionally well during the Onam season, represent just the beginning of their grand plans. Today, the once-shunned site is a bustling hub where waste collected from mini-facilities across the panchayat is sorted and sent to the Clean Kerala Company, all while being surrounded by scenic beauty.

Haritha Karma Sena members cultivate a marigold field at the waste collection facility in Kallur 67, Noolpuzha Panchayat, laying the foundation for innovative self-employment projects.

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Upgrades in recycling and agriculture

With a budget of nearly ₹60 lakh provided by the panchayat and the Suchitwa Mission, a state-of-the-art plastic shredding machine is being installed to boost revenue from recycled waste. In addition, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation has contributed ₹25 lakh to support agricultural enterprises. This fund will be used to set up facilities for polishing and powdering turmeric - a crop chosen specifically because it is resilient against wild animal attacks—and grading black pepper. "We are highly optimistic about launching these new ventures very soon," said CR Nidhish, the Haritha Karma Sena charge officer. Modern bailing and grinding machines are also on the way to process the 10 tonnes of waste the facility handles every month.

A new model for green commerce

To formalise their expanding operations, a consortium consisting of all 38 members has set up a modern administrative office at the Noolpuzha Material Collection Facility, inaugurated by Minister KM Shaji. This initiative is particularly impactful for Noolpuzha, a forest-fringe panchayat home to many indigenous communities and farmers. Adding to their success is the 'Eco Shop' in Kallur town - a novel concept designed to collect and sell surplus household produce. Sena members visit homes across all 19 wards of the panchayat to buy fresh agricultural goods at fair prices, which are then sold at the eco-store. Plans are already underway to purchase an electric vehicle to streamline the collection of fresh coconuts, Wayanad rice, honey, spices, and vegetables, proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand.