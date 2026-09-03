Vembanad Lake has been hit by a severe water hyacinth crisis that is crippling water transport and local navigation, particularly around the Kumarakom region. What was once a picturesque cruise through Kerala's famous backwaters has now turned into a frustrating hurdle for daily commuters, luxury houseboats, and traditional fishers alike.

The passenger ferry services operated by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) on the Muhamma-Kumarakom route have been the worst hit. Just recently, a passenger boat was stranded mid-lake for hours after dense weeds tangled in its propeller, forcing officials to dispatch an emergency boat from the Muhamma station to rescue the trapped commuters. This has now become an almost daily ordeal, disrupting schedules and causing immense inconvenience.

A view of the water hyacinths blanketed across Vembanad Lake near Kumarakom

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Nighttime hazards and engine damage

The floating weeds drift rapidly with wind and water currents, forming massive blockades across the water channel. When a boat collides with these patches, the weeds wrap tightly around the propeller, slowing the vessel down and putting extreme strain on the engine until it fails entirely. Operators are forced to physically remove the weeds before they can proceed. This situation becomes particularly treacherous at night, as low visibility makes it nearly impossible to detect the drifting weed beds, leaving both crew and passengers on edge.

Ecological threats and public outcry

Beyond public transport, the infestation is severely affecting the livelihoods of local fishermen who rely on small canoes to earn a living. There are also mounting ecological concerns, as the thick carpet of water hyacinths blocks sunlight, severely impacting the natural oxygen circulation and aquatic life in the lake. Despite the repetitive nature of this crisis, local authorities have failed to deploy a permanent weed-clearing mechanism, triggering widespread protests from commuters, boat operators, and environmentalists demanding immediate remedial action.