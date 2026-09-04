Kodungallur: Construction of the Azhikode–Munambam bridge, which will link the districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur, is progressing at a rapid pace. With just two more spans left to be laid, the bridge is all set to connect the two shores. Authorities expect to open the bridge to the public by the end of this year. Meanwhile, construction work on the Azhikode side has already been completed.

The project, a long-cherished dream for local coastal residents, commenced on November 13, 2023. Nearly 80% of the work is now complete. A total of 200 piles have been sunk across both the riverbed and the land. Currently, work is underway to install the 52.6-meter-long spans using advanced machinery. Interestingly, the project employs a rare engineering method where the concrete spans are cast and fitted directly atop the pillars in the river, unlike the standard practice of pre-casting them elsewhere and transporting them to the site. Cherian Varkey Construction Company is executing the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Including the approach roads, the bridge stretches 1,123 meters in length and 15.70 meters in width. Funded by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) at an estimated cost of ₹164 crore, the bridge has been designed to offer commuters a scenic view of Azhikode’s natural beauty. It features a 1.5-meter-wide pedestrian walkway and a 1.80-meter cycle track, aimed at tapping into the coastal region's tourism potential. Notably, actual construction began a decade after the foundation stone was first laid.

For the project, 53 cents of land was acquired on the Munambam side, along with 106 cents on the Azhikode side, which included land belonging to the Fisheries Department. The official inauguration of the construction was performed on June 9, 2023, by Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. The project finally took off after numerous ministerial and high-level administrative meetings spearheaded by E T Tyson, MLA.