Petrol that leaked from an Indian Oil fuel station at Kallambalam junction and spilt into a well in the neighbourhood caused a massive fire, leaving three people critically injured. The accident occurred around 12:30 pm on September 2, causing panic in the residential area.

Rakesh, a resident living near the JJ Auditorium in Kallambalam, Vineeth from Alummoodu, and Sunu from Kallambalam, sustained severe burn injuries. Rakesh and Vineeth are currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with critical burns, while Sunu is receiving treatment at Valiyakunnu Government Hospital in Attingal. Rakesh had accompanied his friends, Sunu and Vineeth, who were hired for the cleaning work.

Representational image. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)

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A disastrous refilling error

According to reports, a major blunder during fuel replenishment ahead of the Onam festival triggered the entire crisis. A tanker driver from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) mistakenly discharged petrol into an already full underground diesel tank. This caused the fuel to overflow and seep through the ground, eventually contaminating the well in the adjacent compound. The petrol pump owner stated that this operational error resulted in a direct financial loss of ₹12 lakh.

The candle spark that triggered the blast

Following complaints from the property owner, the fuel station management hired workers to clean and pump out the contaminated water from the well. After successfully draining the water, the workers lowered a lit candle into the deep well to check the oxygen levels before entering. However, the well was heavily saturated with highly volatile petrol vapours. The flame instantly ignited the vapours, causing a sudden firestorm that erupted out of the well, engulfing all three men standing near the opening and leaving them with severe facial and abdominal burns.