Thrissur: A few years ago, physical education teacher Janil John wanted to ring a bell to remind students to drink water. His idea to keep students hydrated resonated across other states. As Teachers' Day is observed on Saturday, Janil John has another initiative in mind after being named the winner of the Kerala Best Teacher Award 2026.

A native of Thrissur, Janil, a sports teacher at St Theresita's UP School, Thalore, wants to turn his attention to another concern frequently raised by students and parents: the weight of school bags. "Among the biggest concerns raised at PTA meetings and by students is the weight of school bags. Children are suffering because of this. To address the issue, I have prepared a proposal that I plan to present to the Education Minister," Janil said.

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Janil said he also plans to use a short film to highlight the difficulties children face because of heavy school bags. "We make short films to create awareness among people about various issues. Taking this matter into consideration, I have made a short film highlighting this suffering, which will also be presented to the minister," he said.

While announcing the award, General Education Minister N Shamsudheen said a multi-level scrutiny process is followed to assess teachers before selecting the state-level winners. "There is scrutiny at the district level, and the nominations are sent to the state level after a committee examines all aspects. Following this process, Mr Janil John, PT teacher, St Theresita's UP School, Thalore, has been selected as the winner of the award," the minister said.

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Janil has been a teacher for the past 16 years and is currently completing his PhD in Sports Psychology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has also been part of the Indian handball team. He has been recognised for his water bell initiative, commitment to students and contribution to the growth of his school during his years of service in the award.

"The award recognises my work with students and has encouraged me to take up the next issue affecting their everyday school life," he added.