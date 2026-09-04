Thrissur: Rain has abated, but residents of Pindani at Puthenchira are wary of the mudslide threat. A mudslide occurred at Pindani last week, just metres from the Nambooripokkam area, where a similar incident occurred on August 26. Mud that slipped from Nambooripokkam Road fell onto Gosayi Road, blocking access to four houses. This has raised concerns among residents and local body members.

District Geologist A K Manoj of the Department of Mining and Geology told Onmanorama that a site inspection indicated that the problem was largely man-made. "Years ago, rampant earth mining took place here, with people extracting and selling earth and cutting slopes. This has made the area susceptible to mudslips. After the earth was removed, leaving large gaps in the terrain, a road was built over the area, making it prone to mudslides," he said.

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"Additionally, the soil here has a high clay content and is loose. During the rainy season, the soil absorbs a lot of water, while tree roots also take up moisture. This, along with heavy monsoon runoff, is another factor that can trigger slips," he added.

The official said there are currently five to six houses in the area and that the mudslides do not pose an immediate threat to them. "For now, temporary barricades should be installed around the affected area, extending about five to six metres, to prevent traffic from passing through," he said. "But there is a possibility of more mudslides in the area," he added.

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Ward member P C Babu said illegal mining and slope cutting had been rife in the area around 10 years ago, when parts of the terrain were altered to extract and sell earth. The consequences of those activities are now being felt by local residents, he said.

The aftermath of the mudslide in Pindani, Puthenchira. Photo: Special arrangement.

"Roads were also cut through the area to provide access to private land, which was subsequently sold for the construction of houses. During heavy rain, water rushes through these routes, causing mud and stones to slip down. As a result, the first mudslide occurred last year," Babu said.

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Following the mudslide at Pindani, local body leaders have requested authorities to construct a concrete retaining wall to prevent further incidents. A team led by Mukundapuram Tahsildar Anto Jacob, including Deputy Tahsildar Bindu, Puthenchira Village Officer V N Reshmi, Special Village Officer P R Sharath and Ward member Babu, inspected the area. The team also visited houses that had sustained damage during the heavy monsoon.

Village Officer V N Reshmi told Onmanorama that the area is prone to repeated mudslides because of prolonged human activity, including alleged illegal mining. "The two recent mudslides occurred on either side of Nambooripokkam Road, just metres apart. This area, and much of Puthenchira, has been used for illegal sand mining for years. As a result, large quantities of soil and rock have been removed, making the region susceptible to mudslides. Improving this road will require significant funds and resources," Reshmi said. "We will prepare a report and submit it to the Tahsildar, who will forward it to the Collector," she said.

Reshmi said that when the mudslide occurred on August 26, authorities warned people to exercise caution and prohibited heavy vehicles from using the road. The restriction was later lifted. "When heavy vehicles pass through the area, the vibrations and movement can cause the ground to shake," she said.