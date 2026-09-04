For more than four and a half decades, 96-year-old Joseph has been waiting for a miracle just outside his front door. He has spent 46 years pleading with local authorities in Vannappuram, Idukki, to pave a short stretch of a mud track that connects his home to the main road. Sadly, for his bedridden wife Mariyakutty, the wait ended in tragedy.

Mariyakutty passed away two weeks ago, having never seen the road that would have made her final years of medical treatment vastly easier. Throughout her long illness, local residents had to manually carry her on their shoulders along the rugged, unpaved path just to reach a point where an ambulance or a vehicle could meet them. Joseph’s relentless battle to get the road paved was driven by a simple, desperate wish: to make his wife's journeys to the hospital less painful.

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A legacy of empty promises

Joseph, a resident of Darbhattotti Perumbillikkunnel in Vannappuram, has approached countless local politicians and local body representatives over the years. Frustrated by decades of inaction, he eventually escalated his grievance to the State Commission for Senior Citizens. The response from the Vannappuram Panchayat, however, was a familiar bureaucratic shrug. They claimed they lacked the funds to complete the work but promised to prioritise it once money became available.

A final hope for justice

While administrative delay and a lack of funds are often cited as excuses, local residents argue that what is missing is not money, but political will. Following his wife's passing, a grieving Joseph has refused to give up his fight. He has now submitted a petition to the Thodupuzha MLA, hoping that political intervention will finally bring an end to a 46-year-long saga of neglect and spare other families in the area from similar heartbreak.