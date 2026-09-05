Jain (Deemed-to-be) University, Kochi campus, has officially launched its 'Professor of Practice' initiative. Under this scheme, the university aims to invite distinguished experts and leaders from diverse fields to interact with students and share real-world insights. The inaugural invitation for the programme was formally presented to the Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, by Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at Jain University.

The Chief Minister has been invited to lead an interactive session on the topic 'Political Entrepreneurship and Future-Oriented Governance'. The initiative aims to offer students a unique perspective on leadership, governance, and public administration directly from seasoned practitioners.

Invitations being extended to Ministers Roji M John and Shibu Baby John. Photo: Special arrangement

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Bridging the gap between classroom and reality

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, Dr Tom M Joseph stated that education must transcend the boundaries of traditional classrooms. He noted that incorporating leadership skills and practical experiences is vital for the holistic development of students. "The primary objective of this scheme is to pass on the invaluable wealth of experience from eminent leaders and experts to the younger generation," Dr Joseph said. He added that Satheesan's extensive career in public service and governance would serve as an immense inspiration for the academic community.

Through this session, students will get an opportunity to understand that governance is not merely an administrative process, but a powerful medium to drive positive societal transformation. The university management expressed confidence that the leader would accept the invitation and share his vision with the students and faculty. Apart from the Chief Minister, Higher Education Minister Roji M John and Skill Development Minister Shibu Baby John were also invited.