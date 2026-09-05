Kasaragod: A 24-year-old zipline operator at the Ranipuram Adventure Park in Kasaragod died after falling from the zipline on Saturday evening, just a day after he joined work at the private park.

The deceased has been identified as Sanoop Krishnan, a native of Chamundikkunnu in Panathady panchayat, where the adventure park is located.

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According to park officials, Sanoop was not wearing a safety harness when the accident occurred.

Ranipuram in Panathady panchayat is a hill station and peak in the Kasaragod district.

According to Chamundikkunu ward member K K Venugopal, Sanoop was assisting a woman to take the zipline ride. She reportedly caught hold of his shirt, causing him to lose his balance, he said. "Sanoop held on to the zipline cable, along with the woman. He travelled about 300 metres before losing his grip," said Venugopal.

He sustained serious injuries in the fall and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died.

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Sanoop was the youngest of three brothers. His elder brothers are Shyam and Sharath. His parents, Krishnan and Janaki, are daily-wage workers, Venugopal said. Sanoop had studied hotel management before taking up the job at the adventure park. He had joined as an operator only on Friday, a day before the accident, said Venugopal.

Ranipuram in Panathady panchayat is a hill station and the highest peak in the Kasaragod district. The Ranipuram Adventure Park began operations around five months ago with a glass bridge. A zipline was subsequently added, and work is still underway to introduce more activities at the park.

When contacted, park owner Vincent Augustine said he would call back later and ended the call.

Venugopal said he had raised concerns about the safety arrangements at the park around two months ago at the panchayat board. He said he had submitted a written complaint pointing out that adequate safety measures had not been put in place.

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According to Venugopal, the panchayat secretary had told him that a stop memo was issued following his complaint. However, he alleged that the facility continued to operate despite the stop memo.

Venugopal also said the park operators had claimed to have obtained permission online and that other permissions could be obtained within three years. He said he had sought action to ensure that the required safety standards were met before the facility was allowed to operate.

Rajapuram police said the park is located some distance from the station and that it would take some time to reach the site and record statements from those concerned.