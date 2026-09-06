Thrissur: Authorities will take strict action against those responsible for traffic and road safety violations, with fines ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, Union minister Suresh Gopi said in Thrissur.

Responding to concerns over road safety arrangements, the minister said responsibility cannot be shifted entirely onto one agency or individual. “Everyone is at fault to some extent,” he said, adding that the National Highway Authority had been firmly warned about the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister criticised attempts to shift responsibility calling such statements a form of “escapism”. He said the public were already responding to such attempts.

He also pointed to shortcomings in the installation of the centre median and diversion arrangements. Although the median had been completed with yellow-and-black markings and inaugurated, there had been no formal declaration that it was open for use.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, diversions were introduced because the existing route could not be blocked. However, the diversion boards had not been installed correctly. He questioned why corrective measures had not been taken despite two earlier incidents.

The minister said he had spoken to Home minister Ramesh Chennithala for nearly half an hour on the issue and that Chennithala had understood the situation. He added that patrolling would now be intensified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There should be no leniency,” the minister said, announcing that fines between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 would be imposed. Referring to the deaths of children in road accidents, he said the loss suffered by the affected families could not be measured in monetary terms.

The minister also urged elected representatives and officials not to shift blame onto the public to escape responsibility. He said the State Police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) would handle the necessary operations and enforcement. He also noted that lights had been installed at several locations following repeated directions from the district administration.

The minister stressed that complaints from residents about road-related problems should be treated as warnings and acted upon immediately.

Officials who fail to respond to such complaints will face action, he said. The government would compile details of lapses that have occurred in Kerala over the years, bring them to the Minister's attention and initiate necessary action, he added.