Nemom: For a quarter of a century, the Koliyakode paddy fields, spanning several hectares, have lain fallow, yet the Agriculture Department has taken no action. The fields, situated on either side of the Pappanamcode-Malayinkeezh Road, are now barren. This region, under the Nemom Krishi Bhavan, was once one of the district's most significant rice-producing areas.

The unchecked growth of weeds and grass is destroying the land, which stretches across the Corporation Estate and Nemom wards. There was a time when farming here was a vibrant, festive affair, alive with the sounds of harvesting, threshing, cattle ploughing, and planting. These fields were also the primary source of livelihood for hundreds of farm labourers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivation came to a halt due to the Agriculture Department's apathy, escalating fertiliser prices, and other contributing factors. As a result, the once fertile land has transformed into a dumping ground.

Years ago, National Service Scheme volunteers from Sree Chithira Thirunal Engineering College, Pappanamcode, undertook a model cultivation project on a small plot, yielding a bumper harvest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the project could not be sustained due to escalating costs and the scarcity of farmers willing to work.

The irrigation canal, which once supplied water to the fields, is now heavily polluted. Farmers assert that agricultural activities can only restart with the full support of the Agriculture Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restoring this land, which has been out of cultivation for ages, will demand immense effort. Both farmers and local residents are now pinning their hopes on receiving support from the Corporation for this endeavour. Initiatives have already been launched under the leadership of Ward Councillor R Abhilash.