The Kaipamangalam police on Sunday arrested the driver of the Maharashtra-registered lorry involved in the crash that killed eight Tamil Nadu engineering students at Panambikkunnu in Thrissur.

Also Read Speeding car, illegally parked lorry blamed for Thrissur crash that killed 8 Tamil Nadu students

The arrested person has been identified as Tukharam Dobia Khamble (33), a native of Maharashtra. According to police, he was taken into custody near the accident site on Saturday, and his arrest was formally recorded on Sunday.

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The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday when a Tamil Nadu-registered Kia car (TN 59 DW 8299) rammed into the rear of a goods lorry (MH 43 CE 3671) parked on the highway. All eight occupants were declared dead at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Vishwa (20), a native of Salem; Surya I (20), Joshua Hilson J (20) and Yuva Sanjith K (20), natives of Dindigul; Santhosh G (20) and Prasanna R (20), natives of Madurai; and Jeeva N (20) and Murali Krishnan M (20) from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

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According to police, overspeeding by the car driver and the illegal parking of the goods lorry on National Highway 66 have emerged as the primary factors behind the accident. A case has been registered against the lorry driver under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.