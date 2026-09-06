A sea of believers has descended upon the sacred grounds of the Manarcad St Mary's Jacobite Syrian Cathedral, deeply immersed in the spiritual contemplation of the eight-day lent (Ettunombu). Long queues of devotees with folded hands and solemn prayers wait patiently near the historic stone cross, where candles burn continuously. The atmosphere is charged with intense devotion as the church prepares for the highlight of the festival: the grand 'Rasa' (religious procession) scheduled for today.

The miraculous stone cross

For generations of believers, the cathedral’s ancient stone cross (Kalkurishu) has been a source of spiritual comfort and divine grace. The spot gained deeper significance on February 25, 2012 — the 30th anniversary of the installation of the Holy Sunoro (the sacred girdle of the Virgin Mary) at the cathedral — when a sweet-scented fragrant oil miraculously flowed from the stone cross. The phenomenon recurred on June 29 and July 4 of the same year. Today, even on weekdays, pilgrims never return home without bowing their heads in reverence before this cross. Built with four tiers to facilitate the lighting of oil lamps, the cross attracts thousands who collect the holy oil that continuously flows here. Local belief holds that the cross extends as deep into the earth as its visible height above. For the convenience of those wishing to take this holy oil back to their homes, specially bottled oil is distributed through a counter near the shrine.

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The tradition of Adima Nercha

Dedicating children under the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary through the 'Adima Nercha' (bondservant offering) remains one of the most prominent rituals at Manarcad. Countless families travel from far and wide to present their young children for this special blessing. To accommodate the massive rush, the cathedral administration has arranged dedicated facilities inside the main church hall, operating from 12.30 pm to 5.00 pm, and again from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm daily.

A beacon of interfaith harmony

Embodying Kerala’s rich tradition of communal amity, the Manarcad Cathedral recently extended a warm, heartening reception to the Shobha Yatra, a colourful cultural procession organised in connection with Sree Krishna Jayanti. When the procession, featuring children dressed up as Lord Krishna, reached the gates of the cathedral, it was met with celebratory cheer. Led by Assistant Vicar Fr Sanoj Kurian Karottekuttu, cathedral officials and parishioners welcomed the young participants and distributed sweets, setting a beautiful example of mutual respect and religious harmony.

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Embrace divine paths during life’s trials

While leading the three-altar Mass (Moonninmel Qurbana) on the fifth day of the feast, Mathews Mar Aphrem delivered an inspiring homily, urging believers to steer their lives toward spiritual paths rather than succumbing to life's struggles. "When the doors we wish to open are shut and disappointments shadow our steps, we must understand that God is steering us toward a better path," he said. "Failures, rejections, and unmet goals often herald a necessary shift in life’s direction. When we look beyond our personal desires and seek the divine will, our life paths are straightened and made clear."