Thrissur: A three-member family, including their three-year-old son, was killed after a car driven by a drunk driver hit their motorcycle at Kurukkanpara near Excel Public School at Arthatt in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at 11.38 pm on the Kunnamkulam-Guruvayur road. The deceased have been identified as Muneer, 39; his wife, Shafna, 28; and their son, Muhammad Ameen Ibac, 3, all natives of Edakkazhiyur in Thrissur.

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According to the Kunnamkulam police, the family was travelling towards Guruvayur on motorcycle KL-46-T-8199 when car KL-46-U-6001, travelling in the same direction at excessive speed, rammed into the motorcycle from behind. The impact threw all three riders off the vehicle, leaving them seriously injured. "At the time of the accident, the motorcycle was parked on the side of the straight road, with proper visibility," police said.

Local residents who heard the crash rushed the victims to a nearby private hospital. However, all three succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

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The car driver fled the scene without arranging medical assistance for the injured or informing the police, the police said. An investigation is underway to trace and arrest him.

The driver has been booked under Sections 105 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134(a), 134(b), 185 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The charges relate to culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, drunken driving and failure to fulfil the statutory duties of a driver involved in an accident, including arranging medical assistance for the injured and reporting the accident to police.

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The bodies have been kept at two private hospitals. After the inquest and postmortem at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kunnamkulam, they will be handed over to the family, police said.

The accident comes a day after eight Tamil Nadu engineering students were killed at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam when the car they were travelling in rammed into a Maharashtra-registered goods lorry parked on the highway. The deceased were students of PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul.