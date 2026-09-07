Idukki: A woman police officer has been suspended on charges of sharing a Facebook post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The action was taken against Sajitha Saleem, a woman police officer attached to the Crime Branch at Thodupuzha police station.

The suspension was ordered by Inspector General (Crime Branch) based on a report submitted by the Idukki District Police Chief. The Yuva Morcha had earlier lodged a complaint demanding action against the officer. Yuva Morcha Idukki North district committee president Gokul Gopinath submitted a complaint to the Thodupuzha Circle Inspector, alleging that Sajitha had shared posts expressing support for the protests in Delhi and had engaged in what the organisation described as false propaganda against the union government.

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The Yuva Morcha had warned that it would launch strong protests if an inquiry was not conducted and action was not taken against the officer. Following the complaint, the police initiated disciplinary action against her.

Violation of social media guidelines

Idukki District Police Chief Dr A Nasim said the action was taken for violating the guidelines issued by the Police Headquarters regarding the use of social media. The SP said a report was submitted to the Crime Branch ADGP and the Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief immediately after the Facebook posts shared by Sajitha Saleem came to the department's attention.