The Kunnamkulam police on Monday arrested Ben, 31, the driver of the car that rammed into a motorcycle, killing a family of three on the Kunnamkulam-Guruvayur highway late Saturday night. Ben, a native of Arthat, was apprehended from Kakkad, Kunnamkulam, Sub Inspector Rohith told Onmanorama.

Three other passengers in the car, Ajith, Shijil and Danish, were arrested on Sunday and remanded to custody. "One of them was taken into custody from the spot of the accident, while we received information that the other two had been admitted to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries. We took them into custody after they were discharged, recorded their statements, arrested them and produced them before the court," the police said. Ben will be produced before the court on Monday, police added.

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The accident occurred around 11.38 pm on Saturday near Kurukkanpara, close to Excel Public School at Arthat, on the Kunnamkulam-Guruvayur road. The deceased are Muneer, 39, his wife Shafna, 28, and their three-year-old son, Muhammad Ameen Ibac, all natives of Edakkazhiyur in Thrissur.

The family was returning home after attending a relative's wedding when Muneer stopped the bike to take a call. According to the police, the car was speeding when it hit the motorcycle. Police also said the driver was under the influence of alcohol. "The bike was parked properly on a straight road with clear visibility. The car, which was speeding, rammed into the motorcycle," police said.

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The driver allegedly fled the scene without arranging medical assistance for the victims or informing the police. A case was registered under Sections 105 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 134(a), 134(b), 185 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The provisions relate to culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, drunken driving and failure to fulfil the statutory duties of a driver involved in an accident, including arranging medical assistance and reporting the accident to the police.