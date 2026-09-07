Pala: Highlighting the rapid advancements in patient care and clinical training, Mar Sleeva Medicity recently hosted 'Impact 2026', a prestigious national seminar organised by its Department of Anaesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine. The seminar, which drew prominent medical experts from across the country, aimed to showcase and train professionals in cutting-edge healthcare technologies and procedural techniques.

The national conference was officially inaugurated by Mons Joseph MLA. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that seminars focusing on training and modern methodologies are highly beneficial to healthcare providers, ultimately translating into superior outcomes for patients.

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Leading experts gather to discuss medical advancements

The event was presided over by Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala Diocese, who lauded the hospital's continuous efforts in fostering academic brilliance and clinical expertise in the region.

Several eminent healthcare leaders and specialists addressed the gathering. Key speakers included Rev Fr Mathew Thekkel, Managing Director of Mar Sleeva Medicity; Air Commodore Dr Paulin Babu, Chief of Medical Services; Dr Binil Isaac Mathew, President of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) Kerala Chapter; Dr Manjith George, Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Chief Coordinator of Impact 2026; Dr Eby John, Organising Chairperson; and Dr Anu Janardhanan, Organising Secretary.

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The seminar featured a series of interactive sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, serving as an invaluable platform for doctors and clinical practitioners from various top-tier hospitals in India to share insights and exchange ideas on the evolving landscape of perioperative care.