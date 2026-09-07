Idukki: Kanjikuzhi police arrested a 30-year-old man for assaulting a speech- and hearing-impaired elderly man with an iron rod, causing serious injuries. The arrested person has been identified as Yadukrishnan (30), a native of Parappukkara in Thrissur.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of August 30, when the elderly man was sleeping at the Kanjikuzhi bus stand. Yadukrishnan attacked him on the head with an iron rod, leaving him injured.

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Police arrested the accused from his wife's house at Kozhimala in Kattappana on Sunday following an investigation that included examining CCTV footage and mobile tower locations. Police said around three Abkari cases are already registered against Yadukrishnan.

A police team comprising Sub Inspectors Shyam M K and Sajeev Mathew and CPOs Mathew Stephen and Thajudeen made the arrest.

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The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.