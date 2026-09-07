Idukki: Two youths were arrested while allegedly attempting to sell an elephant tusk at Irumbupalam near Adimali. The arrested were Brijith and Suneesh, both natives of Machiplavu in Adimali.

The Forest Department’s Intelligence Wing seized the elephant tusk and the Maruti Alto car allegedly used to transport it. The arrests were made during an inspection conducted as part of a secret operation by the Intelligence Wing.

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The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Forest officials had launched an inquiry into the incident on Saturday following the intelligence operation and arrested the two suspects on Sunday. After completing the preliminary procedures, the Flying Squad handed over the case to the Vellara Forest Station under the Neriamangalam Range for further action.

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Further investigation is being carried out under the leadership of the Neriamangalam Range Officer, the Vellara Deputy Range Officer and Forest Station personnel.

Officials said the investigation is currently focused on tracing the origin of the seized elephant tusk and that revealing further details at this stage could affect the ongoing probe. Investigators will also examine whether more people were involved in the incident.