Kasaragod: Two elderly unmarried brothers died within a few hours of each other, both suspected to have suffered heart attacks, at Ubrankala in Kumbadaje gram panchayat in Kasaragod.

Ramakrishna Bhat (70) and his younger brother Kesava Bhat (65), sons of the late Venkatramana Bhat and Saraswathi, died on Sunday.

Ramakrishna died around 7 pm. He had gone to the cowshed in the evening to give water to the cattle. At the time, Kesava was performing puja at home. After the puja, Kesava went outside and found his brother lying on the ground near the cowshed.

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He alerted neighbours, who rushed Ramakrishna to a private hospital in Mulleria. Doctors confirmed that he had died, with a heart attack suspected to be the cause.

Around 10.30 pm, just three-and-a-half hours after Ramakrishna's death, Kesava collapsed at home. He was taken to hospital, but could not be saved. A heart attack is also suspected to have caused his death.

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The brothers were unmarried. Their other siblings are Subraya Bhat and Thirumaleshwari.

Badiadka police registered a case and initiated further proceedings.