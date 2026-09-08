Edamuttam: A massive fire broke out at Arian Tools and Components near National Highway 66 at Palappetty in Edamuttam on Monday night.

The blaze, which broke out around 11.30 pm, destroyed around 40 machines of various sizes and associated equipment. The building also suffered extensive damage. Preliminary estimates put the losses at several crores of rupees.

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Multiple Fire and Rescue Services units reached the spot and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. The company had closed for the day around 10 pm, and its employees had left the premises shortly before the fire broke out. Local residents were the first to notice flames coming from the facility.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, according to preliminary findings. Valapad police also reached the spot and launched an investigation.

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Arian Tools and Components manufactures machinery and components and provides engineering support to the material-handling industry. Around 100 workers are employed at the facility.