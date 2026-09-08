Manarcad: Manarcad Church, a sanctuary that welcomes people of all faiths, witnessed a massive gathering of devotees on the seventh day of the Eight-Day Fast (Ettunombu Perunnal). The cathedral was immersed in prayer as thousands arrived for the sacred viewing of the icons of the Mother of God and Infant Jesus and to venerate the Sunoro (Holy Girdle).

Dr Kuriakose Mar Theophilos said the church is a place where divine presence and acts of compassion come together. Speaking during the festival, he said the Holy Mother carries the tearful prayers of tens of thousands of devotees to the presence of God. He also highlighted the church’s charitable activities, including providing homes for the homeless, medical assistance to the sick and support to those facing hardships.

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He said the life of the Holy Mother reminds believers that the blessings and graces they receive should be used to ease the suffering of others and bring comfort to those in need.

With the opening of the cathedral doors, devotees who had observed the fast were allowed to have darshan. The queues extended beyond the Natakashala, with pilgrims waiting for an opportunity to venerate the icons and the Sunoro. The area near the stone cross on the western side of the cathedral also remained crowded as devotees lit candles and offered prayers.

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The distribution of Nerchakannu (votive gruel) concluded at midnight yesterday. Traditional art forms, including Parichamuttukali and Margamkali, were also performed at the cathedral’s Natakashala, drawing large crowds.

Pilgrims who observed the full eight-day fast through continuous devotional singing (bhajana) are scheduled to return home after the Holy Qurbana this morning.