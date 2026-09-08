Two youths who went to see the Neelakurinji blossom inside the Attapadi forest area were stranded late on Tuesday.

Officials from the Pudur Forest Station and the Rapid Response Team have formed a team to search for the youths. The identities of the youths have not yet been ascertained, but forest officials said they are natives of Thavalam in Attapadi.

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The youths are stranded at Chenthamala inside the forest area. A forest officer told Onmanorama that the route to the spot where they are stranded passes through difficult terrain.

“The area is 2 to 3 km deep into the forest. The terrain is difficult, with steep mountains. The nighttime makes the search even harder,” the officer said.

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The incident was reported to the forest station at 7.30 pm. The officer said the youths had illegally trespassed into the forest area.

“This is not a trekking or tourist spot. They have ventured in on their own illegally,” the officer said. She added that even if people come to the area to enter the forest, forest officials send them back.

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The officer added that the area is also inhabited by wild animals, including elephants and tigers, making it dangerous at night.

The nearest tribal colony is also several kilometres from where the youths are stranded, she added.