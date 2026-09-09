Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against 27 people, including activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Students’ Federation of India, in connection with the attack on its officials during a search linked to the Exalogic-Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) pay-off investigation at Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan's house in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case has been registered based on the FIR lodged by the state police over the May 27 attack in Thiruvananthapuram. The police case includes charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of public property and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties.

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The ED has decided to arraign all 27 people named in the police FIR as accused in its case as well. According to ED sources, the offences invoked by the police are among those covered as scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“All those named in the police FIR will be arraigned as accused in our case as well. Charges in the police case including attempt to murder, which are also covered by the scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), will be invoked against them,” an ED official said.

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Of the 27 accused, 26 are currently absconding, according to the agency. A lookout notice has been issued against Santhosh, a resident of Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, who is among those named in the case.

The ED’s action follows the attack on its officials on May 27, when a team of the central agency was returning after conducting a search at the rented residence of former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. His daughter T Veena, an accused in the CMRL pay-off case, was residing at the premises.

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According to the authorities, a group of CPM and SFI activists who were protesting outside the house intercepted and attacked the ED vehicles as they were leaving the premises after completing the search. The private vehicle, hired by ED, was damaged extensively in the attack.

The Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram had subsequently registered the FIR against the alleged attackers, invoking provisions relating to attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of public property and obstruction of public servants.

The development comes amid a wider ED investigation into the CMRL pay-off allegations.

The agency has also submitted a detailed report to the State Police Chief recommending registration of a separate FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions against Pinarayi Vijayan, former Public Works Department minister and current MLA Mohammed Riyas and T Veena.

The ED has alleged that ₹3.28 crore was paid to Vijayan through Veena’s firm as part of the alleged CMRL pay-off arrangement.

The Home Department has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General on the course of action to be taken regarding the report submitted by the ED.