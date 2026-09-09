A devastating forest fire in the Chandramandalam hills, nestled within the Anamudi Shola National Park in Marayoor, has sparked grave environmental concerns. The blaze, which raged unchecked for nearly two days, has decimated acres of unique forest land, destroying valuable native trees, shrubs, and undergrowth. Beyond the immediate loss of green cover, conservationists fear that the wildfire has dealt a massive blow to the region's most famous natural wonder: the rare Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) plants, which are currently in their crucial growth phase.

The Ollavayal Valsappe hills in Kanthalloor, part of the larger Chandramandalam mountain range, are recognized as one of the primary habitats for the Neelakurinji in Kerala. The hills last witnessed a spectacular purple blanket in 2018, attracting thousands of nature enthusiasts and tourists from across the globe. Because the plant follows a strict 12-year life cycle, the next mass blooming event is anticipated around 2029 or 2030. The sudden destruction of their natural habitat has now cast a shadow of uncertainty over whether this spectacular phenomenon will occur as scheduled.

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The main source of anxiety for environmentalists and locals is the fragile state of the young Kurinji plants. Since these shrubs take over a decade to mature and flower, any major disruption to their habitat during the growth phase can wipe out entire generations of the species. Locals report that the fire was intense, spreading rapidly across key slopes where the Kurinji seeds had germinated and begun to grow after the 2018 season.

Given the ecological sensitivity of the Western Ghats and the uniqueness of the Neelakurinji, there is a growing demand for the Kerala Forest Department to step in. Conservationists are urging authorities to conduct a comprehensive ground survey of the affected areas in the Chandramandalam hills. A detailed scientific assessment is required to evaluate the survival rate of the young plants and to implement strict anti-wildfire measures to safeguard this fragile ecosystem from future disasters.