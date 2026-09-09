Kollam: Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of a newborn at Punalur Taluk Hospital after the family alleged medical negligence in the case.

Sruthi, 23, a resident of Punalur, was admitted to the hospital on Monday and went into labour on Tuesday evening. She was taken to the operation theatre around 4 am on Wednesday. About an hour later, the doctor came out and informed her husband, Anoob, that their baby girl had died.

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Following this, Anoob alleged that the family had not been informed that a caesarean section would be performed. He also claimed that hospital authorities attempted to conceal the baby's death. Sruthi had initially been under the care of another doctor at the hospital. After the doctor was transferred, Dr Jisha treated her. The family said they had expected a normal delivery as Sruthi had no known health problems.

Meanwhile, Hospital Superintendent Dr K R Sunilkumar denied any negligence, saying an emergency caesarean section had to be performed after a serious complication developed during labour. According to hospital authorities, the baby's umbilical cord prolapsed at around 4.40 am, requiring an emergency caesarean section.

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Punalur SHO Aneesh told Onmanorama that the doctor had recorded the baby as stillborn.

“Based on the earlier scan report, they had said it would be a normal delivery. No complications were detected in the scan. A caesarean could, however, be performed if any complications arose,” Aneesh said.

Anoob has also alleged that Dr Jisha accepted a bribe. The allegation has not been substantiated. Minister Bindu Krishna said the District Medical Officer (DMO) would investigate the death and examine the allegation against the doctor.

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Punalur police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The baby's postmortem was completed, and the body was handed over to the family. Police said the cause of death would be established only after they receive the postmortem and laboratory report.