Palakkad: Two 23-year-old youths were rescued from the Attappadi forest region in Palakkad early Wednesday after they ventured deep into the jungle to see blooming Neelakurinji flowers and lost their way. The Forest Department subsequently registered a case against them for trespassing.

The youths, Abhienthar and Shanu, natives of Thavalam in Attappadi, entered the forest on Tuesday evening through an unguarded stretch of the boundary. They contacted the Pudur Forest Station around 7.30 pm after losing their way as night fell.

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A team of 10, including Forest Department officials from the Pudur Forest Station and the Rapid Response Team, launched a search and located the youths around 5.30 am on Wednesday. They had ventured nearly 2.5km into the forest from the point accessible by motor vehicles.

“The youths entered through an unguarded boundary and got stranded after nightfall. We trekked nearly 2.5km into the forest to reach them. The terrain has steep slopes, and the area is highly risky because of wild animals, including elephants. Fortunately, they could be reached by mobile phone and shared their location,” said Jayaraj, Deputy Range Forest Officer.

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One of the youths suffered a minor leg sprain after a fall but was able to walk back with the officials. They were taken to the forest office and released after a case was registered. "They will be called in for further questioning," the officer said.

“This is not a trekking or tourist spot. They entered the forest illegally on their own,” Jayaraj said. The Forest Department has blocked regular entry points and turns away people attempting to enter the forest for trekking, he added.

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The rescue comes amid increased attention on Neelakurinji, the protected plant that blooms periodically. Earlier, the Forest Department registered a case against two youths for allegedly plucking Neelakurinji flowers in Munnar and posting photographs on Instagram.