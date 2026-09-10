Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that CPM state secretariat member P A Mohammed Riyas illegally amassed ₹20.5 crore while serving as a minister and transferred a portion of the money to Dubai. The agency has also raised suspicions of a hawala transaction.

In a 25-page letter to state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, the ED has detailed financial transactions from 2024–25, along with evidence, statements and documents, according to ED sources.

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The agency said it received statements that the money was transferred to Dubai to establish a company, conduct business and for other purposes. Since the amount could have been received as a bribe, the ED recommended a detailed investigation.

The agency has also alleged that Riyas's wife, T Veena, along with Shaijal Mohammed, P Nikhil, Hasan Warris, V P Faijas and M Nandalal, were involved in the alleged hawala transaction. Veena is the daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

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The letter reportedly contains records showing that Veena stayed in Dubai for two weeks around the time of the transaction. The ED has said details of the financial transactions were recorded across seven pages of a book kept by Veena, and that she admitted to transferring the money to Dubai. The agency referred to the book as the ‘Red Book’.

According to the ED, Shaijal, Nikhil and Warris, among others, led the alleged hawala transaction. Their statements on how the money was transferred to Dubai are also detailed in the letter.

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The ED has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan received ₹3.28 crore in bribes from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) on several occasions through Veena.

ED sources said the agency came across details of the alleged hawala transactions while investigating the money laundering case related to the CMRL-Exalogic deal. The information reportedly emerged during raids conducted at the residences of people close to Riyas.