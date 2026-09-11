Vellathooval police have arrested a four-member gang, including a woman, following a dramatic chase after they allegedly drove off from a petrol pump in Anachal without paying. The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

The suspects, all hailing from Aluva, were returning from a holiday in Kodaikanal and Munnar when they stopped at the fuel station. After filling up their car, they sped away without settling the bill. Local residents and police officers initially attempted to intercept the vehicle at Anachal, but the gang managed to escape the dragnet.

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Following this, locals tried to block the car further down the road at Kallarkutty. However, the driver outmanoeuvred them, turned the vehicle around, and sped towards Vellathooval. Alerted by the developments, a police team set up a blockade near Vellathooval town.

As the gang tried to push past the police officers and reverse the car, they lost control, and the vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch. Police officers immediately swarmed the vehicle and took all four occupants into custody. An investigation into the incident is underway.